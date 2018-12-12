Lexi Reveals How A Checkup Saved Her Life From Getting Colon Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lexi’s soulful voice, beautifully written songs and comedic social media posts make us all fans. This year has been a great one as she not only got engaged, but also avoided getting colon cancer.

The singer explained that she went in for a checkup and found out that she had to undergo major surgery because she had a pile up in her colon. Doctors warned Lexi that if she hadn’t come in she would’ve been diagnosed with full blown colon cancer later on.

Lexi said, “Don’t put off that mammogram, colonoscopy or anything else.”

Moreover, Lexi is getting ready to walk down the aisle and has been working out even harder than before. She also tries her best to avoid eating the food she loves most which includes oxtails, potatoes and fried chicken.

She mentioned that she wants to look good in her wedding dress and we can’t wait to see her on the special day.

Lastly, Lexi spoke about how her future husband asked her young son if he could date her. The two share a special bond and are very close. Congratulations to you again Lexi!

