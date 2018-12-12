CLOSE
Kathie Lee Gifford Is Leaving “Today”

We’re losing a day time friend.

Long time “Today” show anchor Kathie Lee Gifford has announced that she will be leaving the show. Her last day will be April 7, 2019.

Gifford had this to say in a memo to president Noah Oppenheim, “In 2008, I joined the ‘Today Show’ family intending to spend one year. But something unexpected happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess named Hoda, and an amazing group of individuals who work tirelessly and joyfully at their jobs, many of them starting at midnight, creating an unprecedented four hours of live television.”

She said that she is leaving with a “grateful heart” and that she is excited for the next season of her life.

We will miss her and wish her well.

