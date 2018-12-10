CLOSE
Holiday
HomeHoliday

Green Monday Delivers Holiday Deals For Shoppers

9 reads
Leave a comment
Single Mom's Shopping Spree

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

All the great deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not gone…. Today Green Monday gives deals on what you may have missed out on.

Green Monday is an online retail industry term similar to Cyber Monday. The term was coined by eBay in 2007 to describe the best sales day in December, usually the second Monday of December.

While Black Friday has been widely recognised as an annual shopping season for decades, the conception of Green Monday came far more recently and has since become the third biggest shopping day of the year.

Check out the Walmart green Monday circular.

Amazon’s Green Monday deals.

Green Monday , Holiday shopping deals

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 5 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 7 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close