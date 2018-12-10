Green Monday Delivers Holiday Deals For Shoppers

All the great deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not gone…. Today Green Monday gives deals on what you may have missed out on.

Green Monday is an online retail industry term similar to Cyber Monday. The term was coined by eBay in 2007 to describe the best sales day in December, usually the second Monday of December.

While Black Friday has been widely recognised as an annual shopping season for decades, the conception of Green Monday came far more recently and has since become the third biggest shopping day of the year.

Check out the Walmart green Monday circular.

Amazon’s Green Monday deals.

