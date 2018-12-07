Y’Anna Crawley Shares How Putting Aretha Franklin On Her Vision Board Every Year Made Her Want To Record “How I Got Over”

12.07.18
You might remember Y’Anna Crawley for being the winner on “Sunday Best” and always giving fans chills when she sang. She recently did her own version of Aretha Franklin’sHow I Got Over” and it’s something she’s always wanted to do.

Every year Y’Anna would place Aretha on her vision board, it was always her dream to meet her and unfortunately never got the opportunity. She looked up to Aretha for her style and singing ability.

Nevertheless, this song is how she’s paying tribute to the Queen of Soul. She also mentioned that all the proceeds will go towards cancer research because that’s what ultimately led to the death of Aretha.

Moreover, Y’Anna is releasing her “Church & State” album soon. It will be filled with different types of songs and Y’Anna believes her steps are ordered by God and this is what she wants to do.

We wish Y’Anna all the success with the new album and can’t wait to hear it.

 

