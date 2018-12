WHAT! For us fry lovers, those delicious fries to us aren’t delicious for us. According to WRAL’s Eric Rimm, a Harvard professor, the beloved fast food is a “starch bomb.”

He says that if you must indulge your craving, limit it to only six fries.

Potatoes can be okay but, being fried in oil increases the things that put us at risk for high blood pressure and heart disease. Listen to more….

Source: WRAL.com

