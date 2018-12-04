CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Hurricane Harvey

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It’s the season of giving and so many of us not only reach down in our pockets to help others, but also donate clothes, toys and other items. According to The Christian Post, during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a family that struggled through Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew got a wonderful surprise.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Divya and Terry McArthur were caught by surprise when Jimmy announced their name. When he walked over to them Divya immediately began to cry.

Jimmy told the audience a little bit about their background and said, “Your house is a very special house. Why is it special to you?”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Moreover, Divya mentioned to Jimmy that the house was left to her by her grandmother. The storms caused flooding and a lot of damage that the couple is having a hard time to fix up.

The McArthur family was surprised and received the random acts of kindness giveaway by Operation Blessing in which Home Depot will be helping them get their home back into shape.

Fallon said to the family, “They’re going to come in. They’re going to fix your home. They’re going to fix your roof. They’re going to repaint and insulate your house. They’re going to provide a new furnace, appliances, redo your yard, and send in a Home Depot designer to re-furnish your home.”

The family never thought something like this would happen to them and Divya said, “But Romans 8:28 says, ‘All things work together for the good of those that love the Lord. So that’s where I’m finding peace.”

God bless this family!

See photos of Hurricane Florence below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

#PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina

11 photos Launch gallery

#PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina

Continue reading #PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina

#PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina

11 intense moments.

Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 19 hours ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 7 days ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 week ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 4 weeks ago
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close