Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

It’s the season of giving and so many of us not only reach down in our pockets to help others, but also donate clothes, toys and other items. According to The Christian Post, during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a family that struggled through Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew got a wonderful surprise.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Divya and Terry McArthur were caught by surprise when Jimmy announced their name. When he walked over to them Divya immediately began to cry.
Jimmy told the audience a little bit about their background and said, “Your house is a very special house. Why is it special to you?”
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Moreover, Divya mentioned to Jimmy that the house was left to her by her grandmother. The storms caused flooding and a lot of damage that the couple is having a hard time to fix up.
The McArthur family was surprised and received the random acts of kindness giveaway by Operation Blessing in which Home Depot will be helping them get their home back into shape.
Fallon said to the family, “They’re going to come in. They’re going to fix your home. They’re going to fix your roof. They’re going to repaint and insulate your house. They’re going to provide a new furnace, appliances, redo your yard, and send in a Home Depot designer to re-furnish your home.”
The family never thought something like this would happen to them and Divya said, “But Romans 8:28 says, ‘All things work together for the good of those that love the Lord. So that’s where I’m finding peace.”
God bless this family!
See photos of Hurricane Florence below.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Ayesha Curry Had The Perfect Response To Troll Asking Why She Doesn’t Know How To Do Daughters’ Hair [VIDEO]
- “I Want To Start Healing But I Am Angry”: Tiffany Evans Opens Up About Abuse, Fighting Victim Blaming And Keeping Her Faith
- “It’s Going To Take A Village”: See Who’s Stepping Up As A Father Figure For Angela Simmons’ Son After Sutton Tennyson’s Death
#PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina
#PrayForWilmington: Hurricane Florence Slams Into North Carolina
1.Source: 1 of 11
2.Source: 2 of 11
3. A car is destroyed by falling bricks in Wilmington.Source: 3 of 11
4.Source: 4 of 11
5.Source: 5 of 11
6. Hurricane Florence causes damage to the roads ib Wilmington.Source: 6 of 11
7.Source: 7 of 11
8. Hurricane Florence slams into the coast of the CarolinasSource: 8 of 11
9.Source: 9 of 11
10. Wilmington prepares for Hurricane FlorenceSource: 10 of 11
11.Source: 11 of 11
Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com