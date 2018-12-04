Sunday’s Best Alum Tyler Little Debuts Single “We Come To Praise Him”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tyler Little was one of BET’s “Sunday Best” finalist on season 6 and fans loved not only his voice, but his spirit. He recently signed a multi-album deal with Dream Label Group and is ready to share new music.

Moreover, Tyler just released his debut single “We Come To Praise Him,” which is available for purchase on all digital outlets. This powerful song is filled with celebration and speaks on God’s glory.

Nevertheless, the song was produced by Mod-G, Chris Adams and Elvin McCollum as well as written by Travis Malloy.

Little has a lot coming up including an appearance on The WORD Network and releasing his debut album in the summer of 2019. We can’t wait to hear his album and see what he does next year.

