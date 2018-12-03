CLOSE
NYPD and Social Sleuths Return Lost Ring to Couple After Finding it in Sidewalk Grate

Imagine watching someone get down on one knee to propose, then start scrambling on his hands and knees.  Well that’s exactly what happened to a man who popped the question in Times Square, after police said he lost hold of the engagement ring, which fell through a sidewalk grate.

After finding the ring, New York police put it out an all points Twitter bulletin Saturday, looking for the victims of the matrimonial miscue.

On Sunday, after social media detectives assisted in the multinational probe, the New York Police Department announced it was closing its intensive investigation.

The foreign couple, whom the NYPD identified only as John and Daniella, has been located, the department crowed.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!” the department tweeted. “The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”

On Saturday, the NYPD put out a wanted notice for the less-than-graceful groom and his would-be bride.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate,” the NYPD News tweeted Saturday. ” … Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple.”The video shows the man dropping down to the New York City street to try and rescue the ring. But no luck.

Click here to view video of clumsy groom

