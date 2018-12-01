Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The Age Of 94

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States has died at age of 94. His family announced his death Friday night on Twitter.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement. “He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.”

His son George W. Bush the nations 43rd president released a statement from the family as well.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” George W. Bush said. “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

We have the family in our thoughts and prayers. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abcnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: