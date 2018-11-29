Here’s Your Voter ID Rules For NC

The Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation setting the rules for the amendment that requires voters to show photo ID at the polls.

Under Senate Bill 824, the following IDs would be acceptable at the polls:

A North Carolina driver’s license

Identification cards for non-drivers issued by the state Division of Motor Vehicles

U.S. passports

A county-issued voter ID card

A tribal enrollment card issued by a federally or state-recognized tribe.

A student ID card from a University of North Carolina school, a community college or a private university

An employee identification card issued by a state or local government entity, including a charter school

A driver’s license or ID card issued by another state if the voter’s registration came within 90 days of the election

All of those types of ID must be valid and either unexpired or expired for less than a year. Officials at university, colleges and local government entities would be required to certify every four years that their processes for printing IDs are secured and that they have verified the age and citizenship status of recipients.

The bill also allows the following forms of ID regardless of whether they carry expiration or issuance dates:

A military ID issued by the U.S. government

A veteran’s identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Any of the allowed IDs, even if they’re expired, if the voter is at least 65 years old, as long as the ID was unexpired on his or her 65th birthday.

