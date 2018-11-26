CLOSE
Vernita Lee, The Mother Of Oprah Winfrey Passes Away

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Vernita Lee, the mother of Oprah Winfrey has died. According to TMZ, Oprah’s niece, Alisha Hayes confirmed that Lee died on Thanksgiving. Vernita was born in 1935 in Mississippi. She met Oprah’s father Vernon Winfrey and they gave birth to Oprah in 1954.  Winfrey was raised by her maternal grandmother while her mother moved to Mississippi. She did move to Milwaukee has a young child.

While Oprah did have a rocky relationship with her mother, it was eventually repaired.

 

Vernita Lee is survived by Oprah and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee and grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton, and Andre Brown, as well as great-grandchildren. She was 83.

Vernita was 83 years old. Prayers and condolences to the Winfrey Family.

Source: TMZ

