Cold Temps Come For Thanksgiving Day

Today (Tuesday) will be our final mild day before the Thanksgiving holiday.  Temperatures with drop to freezing overnight into Wednesday bringing much cooler weather.

Then on Thanksgiving Thursday we will feel some of the coldest weather of the season.  Thursday will be one of the coolest days of the week, with highs in the upper 40s. The skies will be bright and clear both Thursday and Friday, but winter coats will be necessary if you are heading out.

Read more and get the full forecast at WRAL.com

