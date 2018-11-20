Chicken Pox Outbreak In NC School Largest Since 1995

36 children have been diagnosed with chickenpox at a NC school in Buncombe County.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that more than two-thirds of the school’s 152 students haven’t received the vaccine, with many families seeking religious exemptions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in an email it’s the largest chickenpox outbreak in the state since the vaccine was introduced in 1995.

