CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Chicken Pox Outbreak In NC School Largest Since 1995

2 reads
Leave a comment
Microscopic view of Rubella. Rubella is an acute, contagious viral infection.

Source: Stocktrek Images / Getty

36 children have been diagnosed with chickenpox at a NC school in Buncombe County.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that more than two-thirds of the school’s 152 students haven’t received the vaccine, with many families seeking religious exemptions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in an email it’s the largest chickenpox outbreak in the state since the vaccine was introduced in 1995.

Read more at ABC11.com

Asheville NC , Buncombe County. , Chickepox outbreak NC Schools

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 7 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 2 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close