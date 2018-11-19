Goldsboro Police Search For Principal Accused Of Statutory Rape

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.

The search is still on for Richard Omar Knight, 35, of Smithfield, a former principal at Dillard Academy who is charged with raping a 12-year-old student on campus.

Knight, 35 faces charges of statutory rape, a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a student. Police responded to a report of sexual assault Thursday, and a warrant was secured Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

