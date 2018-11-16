CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

TV One’s “Merry Wishmas” Starring The Manns

11 reads
Leave a comment
David and Tamela Mann

Source: Getty Images/BET / Getty Images/ BET

 

TV One has something special for us this holiday with their new original movie, “Merry Wishmas” starring David & Tamela Mann, Kim Fields, Towanda Braxton and more.

The story centers on successful businesswoman Kenni (Tamela Mann) who hasn’t returned home to the quaint town of Columbia, South Carolina in years. She’s hoping for a peaceful visit when she finally returns home, but unresolved family issues threaten to make the Christmas holiday not so bright. She’s reacquainted with Jessie (David Mann), an old high school friend with a fledgling wellness facility – the Beverly Living Center. She’s instantly thrown into the lives of the center’s residents and meets a host of colorful characters. When Jessie is faced with losing the Beverly Living Center, Kenni steps in to try and help save it. Family conflicts and relationship woes, however, threaten Kenni’s efforts.  It looks like only a miracle can save the center and mend broken relationships in time for Christmas

Merry Wishmas” debuts Sunday, December 2 at 7/6C on TV One.

Source:  EURWEB.com

 

Merry Wishmas , The Manns , TV One

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 days ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 1 week ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close