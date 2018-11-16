TV One’s “Merry Wishmas” Starring The Manns

TV One has something special for us this holiday with their new original movie, “Merry Wishmas” starring David & Tamela Mann, Kim Fields, Towanda Braxton and more.

The story centers on successful businesswoman Kenni (Tamela Mann) who hasn’t returned home to the quaint town of Columbia, South Carolina in years. She’s hoping for a peaceful visit when she finally returns home, but unresolved family issues threaten to make the Christmas holiday not so bright. She’s reacquainted with Jessie (David Mann), an old high school friend with a fledgling wellness facility – the Beverly Living Center. She’s instantly thrown into the lives of the center’s residents and meets a host of colorful characters. When Jessie is faced with losing the Beverly Living Center, Kenni steps in to try and help save it. Family conflicts and relationship woes, however, threaten Kenni’s efforts. It looks like only a miracle can save the center and mend broken relationships in time for Christmas

Merry Wishmas” debuts Sunday, December 2 at 7/6C on TV One.

Source: EURWEB.com

