Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

While Democrats did not get the blue wave they hoped for during yesterday’s midterm elections, there were some major wins such as regaining control of the House of Representatives. However, there are 19 wins that not enough people are celebrating — 19 Black women who ran for judicial seats in Harris County, Texas won last night. This is the biggest victory for Black women in the county’s history.

The women call themselves the #Houston19. Back in August, one wrote on Facebook, “I’ve waited for the reveal of this photo of 19 judicial candidates for several weeks — 19 Black women running for judge in Harris County, Houston, TX. This entire time I’ve thought of what I’d say the day we were able to share this moment in history with everyone. But really I’m humbled. Never did I imagine that the day I decided to run to be judge, I’d become a part of a club of phenomenal Black women, sisters-in-law, gifted, brilliant, strong — everything I hope to be!”

See the beautiful photo below:

Now they are officially winners. Sandra Peake, Judge Ramona Frankin, Germaine Tanner, Angela Graves-Harrington, Cassandra Hollerman, Tonya Jones, Dedra Davis, LaShawn A. Williams, Latosha Lewis Payne, Linda M. Dunson, Toria J. Finch, Erica Hughes, Lucia G. Bates, Ronnisha Bowman, Michelle Moore, Sharon Burney, Shannon Baldwin and Lori Chambers Gray were all elected, and mostly by double digits.

A huge congratulations and a reason to celebrate last night.

That said, we are still pushing for every vote in Georgia to be counted so the true victor of the gubernatorial contest can rise up—not the won who is claiming a win because of voter suppression.

