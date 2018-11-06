Election Day: Report A Problem

It’s Election Day and many are heading to the polls to vote and pray that everything goes well, but if it doesn’t here’s how to report a problem.

NATIONALLY:

Text VOTE to 81380

Message app 1 (850) 909-8683

Facebook: m.me/electionland

Tweet: @Electionland

LOCALLY IN NC:

* First of all, contact state authorities.

* Contact the NC State board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement … call (919) 814-0700 or (866) 522-4723.

* Email the board at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov. The agency has a Google form so voters can report any incident at polling places immediately.

To contact the Wake County Board of Elections, call (919) 856-6240 or email voter@wakegov.com.

