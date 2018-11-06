Election Day: Report A Problem

2 reads Leave a comment
It’s Election Day and many are heading to the polls to vote and pray that everything goes well, but if it doesn’t here’s how to report a problem.
NATIONALLY:
Text VOTE to 81380
Message app 1 (850) 909-8683
Facebook: m.me/electionland
Tweet: @Electionland
LOCALLY IN NC:
* First of all, contact state authorities.
* Contact the NC State board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement … call (919) 814-0700 or (866) 522-4723.
* Email the board at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov. The agency has a Google form so voters can report any incident at polling places immediately.
To contact the Wake County Board of Elections, call (919) 856-6240 or email voter@wakegov.com.
