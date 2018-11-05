CLOSE
Local
Voting Frequently Asked Questions

One Vote

Tuesday the polls will open at 6:30am and close at 7:30 as many who haven’t voted early will go out to the poll and vote. Here are a few links that will answer any questions that you may have.  Including where your polling place is to how do college students vote and more…

Be sure to vote on Tuesday!!!

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION INFORMATION

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR VOTER’S GUIDE

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

CLICK HERE TO SEE ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

