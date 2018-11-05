Severe Weather Possible For Tuesday

Election Day Tuesday could possibly bring some strong winds, heavy downpours and even a tornado. Read more from ABC11’s meteorologist “Big Weather” Don Schwenneker.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of this week with temperatures rising into the 70s. An approaching cold front will trigger one or two lines of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, with a heavy downpour possible, mainly in the afternoon, but no more than one or two hours of rainfall. The strongest storms can produce downpours, damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather.

