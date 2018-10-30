CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Bullying Leads To Fatal shooting at Charlotte Area School

30 reads
Leave a comment
Front of yellow school bus, close-up, part of

Source: Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty

Authorities said an on going dispute between two students at Butler High School in Matthews N.C. ended on Monday morning with a 10th grade student shot and killed. The suspect is a ninth grader who has been charged with first degree murder.

The Butler school has decided to cancel Tuesday’s classes.  A teacher workday was scheduled for Wednesday so students will be out that day as well. Grief counselors will be on hand when students and teachers return to class on Thursday.

Police said 16-year-old 9th grader Jatwan Cuffie, was being held Monday afternoon at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Cuffie surrendered to a teacher and admitted shooting his classmate.

Authorities said 16-year-old 10thgrader Bobby McKeithen was shot in a school hallway as students were on their way to class. McKeithen was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said at the afternoon press conference. “”This appears to be a tragedy that was the result of conflict between two individuals and an isolated event,” First reports indicate that the conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control as fear took over.”

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

 

 

Butler High School , crime , Jerry Smith , school shooting , Shooting at Charlotte Area Highschool

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 4 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close