Bullying Leads To Fatal shooting at Charlotte Area School

Authorities said an on going dispute between two students at Butler High School in Matthews N.C. ended on Monday morning with a 10th grade student shot and killed. The suspect is a ninth grader who has been charged with first degree murder.

The Butler school has decided to cancel Tuesday’s classes. A teacher workday was scheduled for Wednesday so students will be out that day as well. Grief counselors will be on hand when students and teachers return to class on Thursday.

Police said 16-year-old 9th grader Jatwan Cuffie, was being held Monday afternoon at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Cuffie surrendered to a teacher and admitted shooting his classmate.

Authorities said 16-year-old 10thgrader Bobby McKeithen was shot in a school hallway as students were on their way to class. McKeithen was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said at the afternoon press conference. “”This appears to be a tragedy that was the result of conflict between two individuals and an isolated event,” First reports indicate that the conflict began with bullying that escalated out of control as fear took over.”

SOURCE: wral.com

