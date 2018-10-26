CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Local African American Broadcast Pioneer Passes

0 reads
Leave a comment
A Classic microphone

Source: Jonathan Kitchen / Getty

 

Ervin Lee Hester Sr., the first African-American news anchor in the southeast, died Thursday morning at age 81.

Hester who was a native of Durham made history in the early 1970s when he began anchoring for ABC11 Eyewitness News on the weekend.

Hester also hosted ABC11’s community affairs program “Reel Perspectives” and the magazine show “Primetime.” Hester retired from ABC11 in 1996.

Hester graduated from Hillside High School in 1954 and attended NCCU for a while.

Hester also made history in 1996 when he became the first African-American inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Read more about Ervin Hester Sr. at ABC11.com

ABC11 Eyewitness News , Ervin Lee Hester Sr , first African-American news anchor in the southeast

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close