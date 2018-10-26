Local African American Broadcast Pioneer Passes

Ervin Lee Hester Sr., the first African-American news anchor in the southeast, died Thursday morning at age 81.

Hester who was a native of Durham made history in the early 1970s when he began anchoring for ABC11 Eyewitness News on the weekend.

Hester also hosted ABC11’s community affairs program “Reel Perspectives” and the magazine show “Primetime.” Hester retired from ABC11 in 1996.

Hester graduated from Hillside High School in 1954 and attended NCCU for a while.

Hester also made history in 1996 when he became the first African-American inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

