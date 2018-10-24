Lotto fever has struck a lot of people for the past several weeks. The Mega Millions prize went up to $1.5 billion and one lucky winner in South Carolina has the ticket.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In other news, the midterm elections are coming up soon and we’re encouraging everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote. Stacey Abrams is currently running for the governor of Georgia and if elected could make history. During the debate with her opponent, Brian Kemp she spoke about voter suppression and the fact that registered voters are being denied the right. Several Civil Rights organizations are currently trying to sue Kemp for pending voter registrations.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Another story that is making headlines is the fight between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul that happened during an NBA game. In the video, we can see Rondo spit at Paul, but he’s claiming that he didn’t intentionally do it. Rondo is blaming his mouth guard for the incident and will still be suspended for three basketball games.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up! News Roundup: Rajon Rondo Denies He Intentionally Spit At Chris Paul, Stacey Abrams Speaks Out About Voter Suppression During Debate & More was originally published on getuperica.com