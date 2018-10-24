Get Up! News Roundup: Rajon Rondo Denies He Intentionally Spit At Chris Paul, Stacey Abrams Speaks Out About Voter Suppression During Debate & More

Get Up Erica
| 10.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lotto fever has struck a lot of people for the past several weeks. The Mega Millions prize went up to $1.5 billion and one lucky winner in South Carolina has the ticket.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In other news, the midterm elections are coming up soon and we’re encouraging everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote. Stacey Abrams is currently running for the governor of Georgia and if elected could make history. During the debate with her opponent, Brian Kemp she spoke about voter suppression and the fact that registered voters are being denied the right. Several Civil Rights organizations are currently trying to sue Kemp for pending voter registrations.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Another story that is making headlines is the fight between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul that happened during an NBA game. In the video, we can see Rondo spit at Paul, but he’s claiming that he didn’t intentionally do it. Rondo is blaming his mouth guard for the incident and will still be suspended for three basketball games.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Get Up! News Roundup: Rajon Rondo Denies He Intentionally Spit At Chris Paul, Stacey Abrams Speaks Out About Voter Suppression During Debate & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close