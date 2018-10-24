Mr. Griffin: Thank You Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF has had so many opportunities in life and continues to thank Jesus for all of them. He read some of his favorite passages from the Bible and spoke about going to fellowship with prisoners. GRIFF described the prison and reflected on the things he’s done and mentioned that he’s not perfect.
He was surrounded by prisoners that are serving 10, 20 as well as life sentences and things aren’t good for them. GRIFF made them laugh, cry and he enjoyed every moment of it. He reflected on his life and said, “Everyone has gotten into trouble and God gave us grace for the things we’ve done.” GRIFF mentioned there are a things that we’ve done that should possibly still be in trouble for, but God has shown us favor.
GRIFF wants us to appreciate this life God gave us everyday. Rejoice and never take for granted the blessings God gives to us.
