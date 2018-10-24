GRIFF has had so many opportunities in life and continues to thank Jesus for all of them. He read some of his favorite passages from the Bible and spoke about going to fellowship with prisoners. GRIFF described the prison and reflected on the things he’s done and mentioned that he’s not perfect.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He was surrounded by prisoners that are serving 10, 20 as well as life sentences and things aren’t good for them. GRIFF made them laugh, cry and he enjoyed every moment of it. He reflected on his life and said, “Everyone has gotten into trouble and God gave us grace for the things we’ve done.” GRIFF mentioned there are a things that we’ve done that should possibly still be in trouble for, but God has shown us favor.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF wants us to appreciate this life God gave us everyday. Rejoice and never take for granted the blessings God gives to us.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Thank You Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com