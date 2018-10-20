NCCU Students Protest Grand Opening Of The New Durham Police Department Headquarters

After the death of NCCU Sr. DeAndre Marquise Ballard who was was shot and killed by a security guard in the off-campus apartment. Protest have formed all around the city at different events.

DeAndre’s Death:

It was reported at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Campus Crossings at Durham apartments, in the 1400 block of Cornwallis Road. The body of 23-year-old DeAndre Marquise Ballard was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died in transport to the hospital.

Durham Police Department Headquarters:

Protesters gathered as Brian Dawson of K 97.5 was on site live for the Grand Opening of the Durham Police Department Headquarters October 20th. After several events in the city of Durham, like Art Of Cool protesters want to know, how the security guard who remains unknown is still working? How was this selfdefense? Why is a campus security guard armed?People, still outraged and have questions of the death of NCCU Sr. DeAndre Marquise Ballard.

The investigation has yet to open up on the details of what lead to the unnecessary killing of the NCCU student. Kevin Ladd, Vice President of NC Detective Agency said, “There’s not a doubt in my mind that this was self-defense.”

