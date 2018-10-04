CLOSE
3 Raleigh High School Threatened And Force Lock Down

Raleigh police say Thursday, threats were made by phone against three Raleigh high schools. 

Officers were called to Sanderson High School Thursday afternoon. Raleigh police officials initially were on the scene to cater to an “incident” in the school’s parking lot.  

Thursday a phone call was made as a threat to Sanderson High School, Enloe High School , and Raleigh Charter High School.

Each school called for lock downs, based off the level of the threat. Closing and locking all doors on campus.

Sanderson High School determined a “code red” lockdown. That lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m. A school dismissal has been delayed.

A “code red” lockdown is issued when there is an immediate threat to the school. There is no word on what was said to the schools, but none of them appeared to take the threat lightly.

Enloe High School was placed on a “code yellow” lockdown due to a phoned in threat, earlier Thursday.

Raleigh Charter High School was under a form of lockdown Thursday, because of the phone threat.

When seeking a better understanding of a “form” of a lockdown, Raleigh Charter High School officials declined to comment.

Check back for updates

