Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Winner!

The Radio One Houston, Boss Life Construction and IJustGotHit.Com Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway concluded on Wednesday morning as Wendy Villabla was our grand prize winner!

Winners were selected at random drawing with Villabla winning the house and our nine other finalists each taking home $5,000. For his team’s efforts, Slim Thug was presented with a proclamation from United States Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee.

Villalba told the Madd Hatta Morning Show back in August about what she endured during Hurricane Harvey last year. “The next morning when we drove back to the subdivision, the water was so high we couldn’t get back him,” Villalba said. “Our neighbor told me that she got rescued and at that moment she said, “I don’t know what to tell you. The water was to the roof.” At that point, we knew we lost everything.”

Villalba was diagnosed with necrotitis pancreatitis as the stress brought on by the hurricane resulted in her suffering gallstones. Fighting back tears, Villalba continued, “I was hospitalized for three months. I was then in a medically induced coma for two and a half weeks. When I woke up, I didn’t know how serious my condition was or what hospital I was in.”

Watch the full interview with Wendy below and see the full gallery below!

