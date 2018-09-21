CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive Medal From Harvard

Colin keeps winning.

1 reads
Leave a comment

At this point, Colin Kaepernick should’t rejoin the NFL even if it begged him. From starting a comedy series with Ava DuVernay to headlining the 30th anniversary of Nike’s Just Do  It campaign, the former San Francisco 49er stays winning. Now the 30-year-old will receive a distinguished honor from Harvard University.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Kaepernick was set to be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the Harvard’s highest honor in African and African-American studies. Dave Chappelle, artist Kehinde Wiley and six others will receive the honor this year as well.

“All of the Du Bois medalists have made significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture, and more broadly, are individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights in an increasingly global and interconnected world,” a statement from Harvard read.

Past winners include Muhammad Ali and Maya Angelou.

“In the year of the 150th anniversary of his birth, W.E.B. Du Bois would be proud of the eight individuals being recognized at this year’s Hutchins Center Honors,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center, said about the honor. “Emerging from a variety of backgrounds and professions, each represents the quest for knowledge, freedom of expression, and pursuit of truth that are foundational to black history and culture, and that were foundational to Du Bois as a thinker and activist.”

Congrats to all of this year’s honorees. It’s always great to see Colin Kaepernick continuing to be successful.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive Medal From Harvard was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close