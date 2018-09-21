Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive Medal From Harvard

At this point, Colin Kaepernick should’t rejoin the NFL even if it begged him. From starting a comedy series with Ava DuVernay to headlining the 30th anniversary of Nike’s Just Do It campaign, the former San Francisco 49er stays winning. Now the 30-year-old will receive a distinguished honor from Harvard University.

Kaepernick was set to be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the Harvard’s highest honor in African and African-American studies. Dave Chappelle, artist Kehinde Wiley and six others will receive the honor this year as well.

“All of the Du Bois medalists have made significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture, and more broadly, are individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights in an increasingly global and interconnected world,” a statement from Harvard read.

Past winners include Muhammad Ali and Maya Angelou.

“In the year of the 150th anniversary of his birth, W.E.B. Du Bois would be proud of the eight individuals being recognized at this year’s Hutchins Center Honors,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center, said about the honor. “Emerging from a variety of backgrounds and professions, each represents the quest for knowledge, freedom of expression, and pursuit of truth that are foundational to black history and culture, and that were foundational to Du Bois as a thinker and activist.”

Congrats to all of this year’s honorees. It’s always great to see Colin Kaepernick continuing to be successful.

