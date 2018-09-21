Ericaism: Help The Young Mommas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all watch “We’re The Campbell’s” and see how Erica Campbell is with her children. You have to train up a child and help them understand manners, how to treat others and get through life. Erica talked about how seasoned mother’s need to help younger mothers sometimes. She spoke about teaching her kids certain things in the house so they act a certain way outside of the house.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yes, they might not listen to all the advice you might have, but saying something won’t hurt. Erica mentioned the next time you’re in the grocery store and you see a young mother just buying burgers, fries and candy to tell them to buy some broccoli. She also wants you to talk to them about drinking more water and other healthy beverage options.

RELATED: Ericaism: Who Are You Working For? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica spoke about how when she was younger she wasn’t allowed to come in the room if older people were speaking. Now some kids feel they can be in the room listen to any conversation and it makes them feel they’re grown. Having manners is learned and respecting others come from you showing your kids how to do that. Erica wants you to help a young mother.

RELATED: Ericaism: Being Unforgiving Can Make You Sick [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Align Your Thoughts With Your Actions [EXCLUSIVE]

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Help The Young Mommas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close