Free Local Events For The Weekend

High Tea and Lunch
Event Date: 09/22/2018
Event Time: 3pm
Is this event FREE?: NOVenue
Name: Sugar Magnolia Cafe and Emporium
Address Line 1: 219 South White
StreetCity, State, Zip: 27587
Event Description: Join the lovely ladies of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority, Inc. (Raleigh-Durham Graduate Colony) Saturday September 22nd for our High Tea and Lunch community fundraiser! Bring your girlfriends and wear your lovely tea attire. Hats are welcomed!! A variety of gourmet sandwiches, desserts, exotic teas, fun festivities and more! Space is limited.
Some of the proceeds will go towards our non-profit organization to help aid us in impacting the Triangle area and beyond, even the more! To find out more about our organization, please visit http://www.deltapsiepsilon.com and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dpsieraleighdurham/.Event Contact: Teresa Satchell, Colony PresidentEvent Contact Number: 919-207-8672Event Contact Email: dpsie.raleighdurham@gmail.comEvent Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/dpsieraleighdurham/
|Clarence Harding
|Event Date:
|09/22/2018
|Event Time:
|6:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Peace Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2608 Apex Highway Durham, NC 27713
|City, State, Zip:
|27703
|Event Description:
|EDUCATING COMMUNITIES THROUGH MUSIC, SPOKEN WORD, & DRAMATIZATION
Community Health Fair 4:30 PM
Live Show Production
6:00 PM
• Light the World, was created to bring to light the physical, emotional and mental health challenges people face daily.
• This innovative program is not consumed with medical jargon but rather presents information in various artistic formats in a non-threatening, safe and familiar environment.
• Moreover, “Light the World” seeks to offer practical solutions to the above-mentioned challenges by connecting individuals with valuable community resources.
WHY LIGHT OF THE WORLD?
• Increasingly our local communities are burdened with physical, emotional and mental stressors.WHAT WILL LIGHT OF THE WORLD DO?
• Focus on behavioral health and its associated illnesses.
• Shed “light” to this often-misunderstood disease to potentially assist in eliminating shame, guilt and embarrassment for those facing this challenge. Mental health affects everyone, no matter where one lives, works or plays. This Health Fair and Live Show Production promises to be uplifting, empowering and enlightening. The battles of life are real so arm yourself with the best tools possible to FIGHT FOR YOUR LIGHT!!
|Event Contact:
|Clarence Harding
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 358-2044
|Event Contact Email:
|clarence@m4enterprise.org
|Event Web Site:
|Https://lightoftheworlddurham.eventbrite.com
|Oberlin Heritage Day
|Event Date:
|09/22/2019
|Event Time:
|12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Latta University
|Address Line 1:
|1001 Parket Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, nc, 27607
|Event Description:
|Living History, Food, Entertainment, Community Groups, and more!
Admission is free.
|Event Contact:
|Amanda Fletcher
|Event Contact Number:
|9199966485
|Event Contact Email:
|amanda.fletcher@raleighnc.gov
|:
|Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair
|Event Date:
|09/22/2018
|Event Time:
|10am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Chavis Park
|Address Line 1:
|505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd,
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|On September 22 2018, The Friends Committee is inviting the Southeast Raleigh and Wake County communities to join us as we host the annual Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair at John Chavis Memorial Park.
This event will have something for everyone. All activities are free and open to the public. There will be local businesses and non-profits that focus on 8 Keys of Community Empowerment
The 8 keys of community empowerment are “Housing for All, Health and Wellness, Food Access, Transportation, Civic Engagement, Community Sustainability, Education and Entrepreneur Support/Career Development”.
On hand will be a wide range of resources and knowledge to be shared to strengthen the community of Southeast Raleigh and Wake County.
We are still accepting vendors who are committed to partnering with the Friends Committee to improve the quality of life for residents in Southeast Raleigh! Vendor fee is $75.00 which will include tent set up, 2 chairs and a table!
The mission of the Friend’s Committee, a grassroots non-profit community organization, is to identify the challenges and needs of all underserved communities in Wake, Durham and Orange Counties of North Carolina. The organization in turn will design and enact calculated methods to address these communal needs of the disadvantaged by targeting areas of education, health, employment, and any social injustice.
Hope to see yall there!
|Event Contact:
|Aaliyah Blaylock
|Event Contact Number:
|19193459379
|Event Contact Email:
|theFriendscommittee@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|FriendsCommittee.org