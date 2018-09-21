CLOSE
Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some free local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

High Tea and Lunch

Event Date: 09/22/2018

Event Time: 3pm

Is this event FREE?: NOVenue

Name: Sugar Magnolia Cafe and Emporium

Address Line 1: 219 South White

StreetCity, State, Zip: 27587

Event Description: Join the lovely ladies of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority, Inc. (Raleigh-Durham Graduate Colony) Saturday September 22nd for our High Tea and Lunch community fundraiser! Bring your girlfriends and wear your lovely tea attire. Hats are welcomed!! A variety of gourmet sandwiches, desserts, exotic teas, fun festivities and more! Space is limited.

Some of the proceeds will go towards our non-profit organization to help aid us in impacting the Triangle area and beyond, even the more! To find out more about our organization, please visit http://www.deltapsiepsilon.com and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dpsieraleighdurham/.Event Contact: Teresa Satchell, Colony PresidentEvent Contact Number: 919-207-8672Event Contact Email: dpsie.raleighdurham@gmail.comEvent Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/dpsieraleighdurham/

 

Clarence Harding
Event Date:  09/22/2018
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2608 Apex Highway Durham, NC 27713
City, State, Zip:  27703
Event Description:  EDUCATING COMMUNITIES THROUGH MUSIC, SPOKEN WORD, & DRAMATIZATION

Community Health Fair 4:30 PM

Live Show Production

6:00 PM

• Light the World, was created to bring to light the physical, emotional and mental health challenges people face daily.

• This innovative program is not consumed with medical jargon but rather presents information in various artistic formats in a non-threatening, safe and familiar environment.

• Moreover, “Light the World” seeks to offer practical solutions to the above-mentioned challenges by connecting individuals with valuable community resources.

WHY LIGHT OF THE WORLD?

• Increasingly our local communities are burdened with physical, emotional and mental stressors.WHAT WILL LIGHT OF THE WORLD DO?

• Focus on behavioral health and its associated illnesses.

• Shed “light” to this often-misunderstood disease to potentially assist in eliminating shame, guilt and embarrassment for those facing this challenge. Mental health affects everyone, no matter where one lives, works or plays. This Health Fair and Live Show Production promises to be uplifting, empowering and enlightening. The battles of life are real so arm yourself with the best tools possible to FIGHT FOR YOUR LIGHT!!
Event Contact:  Clarence Harding
Event Contact Number:  (919) 358-2044
Event Contact Email:  clarence@m4enterprise.org
Event Web Site:  Https://lightoftheworlddurham.eventbrite.com

 

 
  Oberlin Heritage Day
Event Date:  09/22/2019
Event Time:  12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Latta University
Address Line 1:  1001 Parket Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, nc, 27607
Event Description:  Living History, Food, Entertainment, Community Groups, and more!

Admission is free.
Event Contact:  Amanda Fletcher
Event Contact Number:  9199966485
Event Contact Email:  amanda.fletcher@raleighnc.gov

 

Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair
Event Date:  09/22/2018
Event Time:  10am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chavis Park
Address Line 1:  505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd,
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  On September 22 2018, The Friends Committee is inviting the Southeast Raleigh and Wake County communities to join us as we host the annual Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair at John Chavis Memorial Park.

This event will have something for everyone. All activities are free and open to the public. There will be local businesses and non-profits that focus on 8 Keys of Community Empowerment

The 8 keys of community empowerment are “Housing for All, Health and Wellness, Food Access, Transportation, Civic Engagement, Community Sustainability, Education and Entrepreneur Support/Career Development”.

On hand will be a wide range of resources and knowledge to be shared to strengthen the community of Southeast Raleigh and Wake County.

We are still accepting vendors who are committed to partnering with the Friends Committee to improve the quality of life for residents in Southeast Raleigh! Vendor fee is $75.00 which will include tent set up, 2 chairs and a table!

The mission of the Friend’s Committee, a grassroots non-profit community organization, is to identify the challenges and needs of all underserved communities in Wake, Durham and Orange Counties of North Carolina. The organization in turn will design and enact calculated methods to address these communal needs of the disadvantaged by targeting areas of education, health, employment, and any social injustice.

Hope to see yall there!
Event Contact:  Aaliyah Blaylock
Event Contact Number:  19193459379
Event Contact Email:  theFriendscommittee@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  FriendsCommittee.org

 

 

