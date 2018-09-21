Free Local Events For The Weekend

Community Health Fair 4:30 PM

Live Show Production

6:00 PM

• Light the World, was created to bring to light the physical, emotional and mental health challenges people face daily.

• This innovative program is not consumed with medical jargon but rather presents information in various artistic formats in a non-threatening, safe and familiar environment.

• Moreover, “Light the World” seeks to offer practical solutions to the above-mentioned challenges by connecting individuals with valuable community resources.

WHY LIGHT OF THE WORLD?

• Increasingly our local communities are burdened with physical, emotional and mental stressors.WHAT WILL LIGHT OF THE WORLD DO?

• Focus on behavioral health and its associated illnesses.

• Shed “light” to this often-misunderstood disease to potentially assist in eliminating shame, guilt and embarrassment for those facing this challenge. Mental health affects everyone, no matter where one lives, works or plays. This Health Fair and Live Show Production promises to be uplifting, empowering and enlightening. The battles of life are real so arm yourself with the best tools possible to FIGHT FOR YOUR LIGHT!!