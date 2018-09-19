Congratulations To Our September Pastor Of The Month

Apostle S.L. Carney of Deliverance Church International in Angier, NC has been voted our September Pastor of the Month. Listen for Apostle Carney to be featured on our Powerminute and soon we will visit Deliverance Church Int. – 3328 Old Stage Rd N. to present Apostle Carney with the Pastor of the Month Plaque.

Brought to you by The Light 103.9.

Here more about our Pastor of the Month:

Apostle S.L. Carney, is an established author/writer of 5 books, Revelation Eyes, Understanding the book of Revelations, 7 tools that Satan Use, Stay in Piece and not in Pieces, and Christians with Sinners Problems. He’s presently senior pastor of Deliverance Church International and Mal Protim of the city of Angier, built 2 churches remodeled several. He is set to be a Bishops Bishop and now an Apostle he is the husband to one wife Doris White Carney 3 children 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also the presiding prelude of United Churches of Deliverance. Apostle Carney is a cancer survivor, the Holy Spirit led him to understand the truth about life and death.His wife has been an inspiration and strong tower during the attacks that Satan has brought upon the ministry. Deliverance is known as a hospital, performing MIRACLES, HEALING, AND DELIVERANCE!

