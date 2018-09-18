CLOSE
Fantasia’s Younger Brother Recovering Well After Near Fatal Accident

American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Almost a year ago Fantasia went to social media asking for prayer:  “All of you who follow or see this PLEASE PRAY NOW please please please for my baby Bro please he is my Heartbeat PRAY Warriors PRAY.”

Fantasia’s little brother Xavier was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in September 2017 in which many thought it would be tough for him to walk again.

Her bro had 6 surgeries in 7 days and six months after the accident, Fantasia posited a clip showing her baby bro standing for the first time.

Now he is making even more progress and the family is so grateful for all the prayers.

Read more and see the video of Xavier standing at EURWEB.com

