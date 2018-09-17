CLOSE
Durham Co. Will Excuse Students Who Can’t Make It

Flood On Road During Hurricane

Source: Maurice Alcorn / EyeEm / Getty

After all of the local school delays and closings, Durham Co was the only local school system still on regular schedule.  After the multiple tornado warning and load of rain and flooding in the Durham area, their officials released this statement:

“Durham Public Schools was in contact with city/county Emergency Management yesterday and reviewing weather/road conditions since 3:30 a.m. today,” said Chip Sudderth with Durham schools. “We had every indication that this was a good day to open school. When weather advisories were issued and conditions began to deteriorate, buses were already en route to school. In such situations, it is generally safer for our buses to bypass flooded roads and bring students to safety at our schools, which are secure facilities. We are continuing to monitor and respond to this morning’s weather conditions.”

The school later stated that students who can’t make it to school will have an excused absence.

Durham county schools

