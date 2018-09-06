Do You Want Your Organization To Be Part Of The Durham Holiday Parade?

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, so submit those applications if you want to be in the Durham Holiday Parade!

We are now accepting applications for participants for the 2018 Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 8!!! Visit our website for all the details: https://t.co/EFWRb0DnPu #HolidayParade #Parade #Durham pic.twitter.com/XRrX6Z83PU — Durham Parks & Rec (@dprplaymore) September 6, 2018

