Join us Today Sept 6th from 10am – 3pm for our live broadcast Box Office Bash as tickets to the Light 103.9’s Lamplighter Awards Show go on sale!

Join us at the Memorial Auditorium box office, downtown Raleigh for fun, fellowship and giveaways and be the first to purchase your tickets to the 2018 Lamplighter awards.

You can also get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: