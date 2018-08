Healthy relationships take hard work. What God puts together is so special and often things happen to cause confusion and stress in a relationship. Be sure to work through the difficult times and be ready for the great things to come.

Ephesians 4:2-3

2 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.

3 Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

