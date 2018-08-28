Back to school apps

We’re on the 2nd day of school and if you need help with planning lunch, learning or tracking the bus; there’s an App for that. These apps are free:

1 Lala Lunchbox, enables children to set up a virtual lunchbox and select meals for the week ahead. It also can help parents plan a grocery list of healthy foods their kids actually want.

2. Khan Academy, features more than 10,000 educational videos and 40,000 practice questions. Good if your student needs a little extra tutoring.

3. Here Comes the Bus Offered by Durham, Orange and Wake county schools right now. App will help you keep track of your child’s school bus and will send you a notification when the bus is nearby.

