CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Back To School Apps

2 reads
Leave a comment
Children holding out fresh fruit

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

 

We’re on the 2nd day of school and if you need help with planning lunch, learning or tracking the bus; there’s an App for that.  These apps are free:

1   Lala Lunchbox, enables children to set up a virtual lunchbox and select meals for the week ahead. It also can help parents plan a grocery list of healthy foods their kids actually want.

2.  Khan Academy, features more than 10,000 educational videos and 40,000 practice questions. Good if your student needs a little extra tutoring.

3.   Here Comes the Bus  Offered by Durham, Orange and Wake county schools right now.  App will help you keep track of your child’s school bus and will send you a notification when the bus is nearby.

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Back to school apps

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 6 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 7 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close