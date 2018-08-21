Durham Mother’s Plea For Kidnapped Son

| 08.21.18
On Jan. 28th 26yr old Charleston Goodman (scooter) was taken by several men who forced Goodman into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m and took off.  “He kissed me and said, I’ll be back mom,” as he went to go pick up his daughter. Those were the last words Scooter said to his mom Tammy before he was taken.

Tammy says as she heard him cry for help and as she ran out of the apartment, they were driving away with her son.  Now 6 months later she is still searching for answers and her son.

Tammy called me today and shared her story and what she would like the community to do.  Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers in Durham, North Carolina at (919) 683-1200.

Read more at CBS17

 

Charleston Goodman , kidnapped , Tammy Goodman

