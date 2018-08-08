St. Aug.’s President Dispute Rumors Of Closure

St. Augustine’s University’s President Everett Ward agrees that there has been financial challenges but says the University is making progress in retaining its accreditation.

The president is dismissing a warning from the HBCU Digest publication that reported St. Aug. could be on the verge of closure.

Ward says, “Know that we too will get past this and that we have brighter days ahead for St. Augustine’s University. I am extremely optimistic, I’m excited about the future of this university and I’m going to do everything humanly possible to make certain that the doors of this university stay open.”

Source: WRAL.com

