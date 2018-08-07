CLOSE
Trump’s Star To Be Removed On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Donald Trump’s Hollywood star has drawn negative actions including vandalism and demonstrations prompting the city of West Hollywood to propose removal of the star from the Hollywood Walk of fame.

The city of West Hollywood approved a proposal to remove President Donald Trump‘s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, citing recent costly vandalism and recent demonstrations around the star.

Costly repairs lead a five-member city council to pass a unanimous measure on Monday thus allowing it to move forward with a request to remove the star, which has been vandalized several times.

Now plans go to The Chamber of Commerce who would have the final say in removing the star.

Tump received a star on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work as producer of the Miss Universe Pageant and his work as President may get it removed.

There have been campaigns to remove stars in the past, but it hasn’t happened in the Walk’s 40-year history.

Read more at ABCNEWS.com

 

