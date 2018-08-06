Wake Forest Police Urge Residents Use caution as Authorities Search for Runaway Horse

If you see a horse walking around the Wake Forest area, don’t worry you’re not crazy. Wake Forest police are urging residents to use caution after a runaway horse was spotted in the town.

According to authorities someone reported seeing a dark-colored horse along the Smith Creek Greenway, near Heritage High School at 1150 Forestville Road, at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said officers searched the area, however were unable to locate the animal. Authorities did not release a mugshot of the horse.

Anybody who comes into contact with the horse is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

