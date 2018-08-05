Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever With $700 Million At The Domestic Box-Office

Black Panther is still making history.

Nearly six months after the film’s U.S. release, it has now joined Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the only films in U.S. box office history to have pocketed $700 million.

It’s the first film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach the plateau and has spent more weeks in theaters this year than any other film in 2018. And it appears to be the only MCU film to hit that milestone as Avengers: Infinity War is unlikely to reach that mark.

The film was recently released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

