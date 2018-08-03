CLOSE
Free Dental Care At Cumberland County Crown Arena

Girl (4-6) sitting in dental chair with dentist

Today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday), the North Carolina Missions of Mercy will host a Free Adult Dental Clinic at the Cumberland County Crown Arena Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The arena is at 1960 Coliseum Drive in the Crown complex.

For the fourth time in five years, free dental care is being offered to people who are uninsured or can’t afford to see a dentist.

Hundreds of volunteer dentists, dental assistants, dental hygienists and nurses will staff the event and provide free cleanings, fillings, extractions and partial denture constructions for front teeth only.  Full denture repair will not be offered.

