Missing Wayne County Teen Girl Found Safe

The parents of a girl who vanished more than a week ago in Wayne County say she has been found safe. Ten days ago Ashanti Harper, 15, disappeared in the middle of the night. It was believed the teenager ran away around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 22, leaving no trace behind.

The parents William and McKinsey Ashanti Harper said they received a call from the police around 6 p.m. Tuesday saying their daughter was “alive and safe.” William and McKinsey Ashanti Harper were in Atlanta posting flyers of their missing daughter when they received the call.

Source: cbs17.com

