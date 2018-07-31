CLOSE
Tina Turner Spread Sons Ashes At Sea

Tina wrote, “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California,” she wrote. “He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Turner’s son died by suicide earlier this month. Authorities confirmed to Page Six that he fatally shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at his Studio City, Calif., residence at 12:38 p.m. local time.

Tina Turner, 78, currently lives in Switzerland after renouncing her U.S. citizenship.

