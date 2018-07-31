Some Duke Energy Customers Will See Increase In Thier Power Bill

This week Duke Energy Power bills are going up slightly in households in Central and western North Carolina. Customers in parts of Durham, Wake, Chatham, Orange, and Person counties are affected by the increase.

Last week the North Carolina Utilities Commission ordered that starting Wednesday the new rates for Duke Energy Carolinas customers can take effect. This means starting this week residential customers will see a tiny increase on their power bill. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

