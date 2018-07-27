CLOSE
All Traffic Lanes On I-85 In Durham Backed Up Except One South Bound Lane

Due to an accident only one lane of Interstate 85 was open Friday afternoon. A SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer during the midday commute, prompting a huge traffic gridlock for motorists.

The driver of the SUV was rushed for medical attention to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries. The driver’s condition was pending.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

