Bishop Who Delivered Royal Wedding Diagnosed With Cancer

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

The Most Rev. Michael Curry – the Bishop who just recently delivered the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, announced yesterday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Most Rev. Michael Curry is also the former bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, who served 16 years as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina before his promotion to presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Curry said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer during an annual physical several months ago.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Curry said that he will have surgery to remove the prostate gland on July 31 and things look good.

 

