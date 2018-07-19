Denzel Washington Explains Why “Equalizer 2” Was His 1st Sequel

Alright Denzel fans… his latest movie and first sequel opens this weekend – Equalizer 2! After so many movies why is this one the first sequel Denzel has ever done?

Here is what Washinton says,

“I haven’t been asked,” he responded. “The only time I’ve been asked was for ‘Safe House,’ but that didn’t make sense because my character had died, so they were talking about a prequel. And I was asked for ‘Inside Man. But this one just made sense.”

Washington reprises his role as retired CIA agent Robert McCall, who remains unshaken by even the most dire turn of events. He said “The Equalizer 2” didn’t have the feel of a sequel for him because of his familiarity with filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, who also directed him in “The Equalizer,” “Training Day,” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

