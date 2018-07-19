CLOSE
Bishop Marvin Sapp Gives Advice On Love Lessons

Marvin Sapp

Pastor Marvin Sapp appeared on the 2018 Essence Festival Stage to share some of the many lessons learned as told in his new book, Suitable: Choosing and Being Chosen by the Right Mate.

After losing his wife, Sapp felt love had left for good and focused on raising their children. Now that his children have grown up and his heart has healed, he has opened himself up for a “suitable” partner.

Some advice includes:

  • “Dating is your time to see if this is the person for you,” he says. “One test for suitability comes when the skies darken, and storms arise. How will you both react to the struggles in life?”

  • “Understand that if it hasn’t worked or if it isn’t working or if it’s falling apart, love didn’t mistreat you,” he added. “Love didn’t walk out on you, love didn’t cheat on you, love didn’t dog you out, that individual did. So don’t be mad at love for what a person did not value and see in you.”

