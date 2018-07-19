Black Panther Comic Spinoff For Sister Shuri Gets the Greenlight

According to multiple reports an upcoming Marvel spin off will be a family affair as Shuri, the sister of the hero and ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Black Panther will get her own comic book series. It will begin in October, and will be written by Nnedi Okorafor, a fantasy and science fiction author, and drawn by Leonardo Romero.

The news was originally reported by the website Bustle. In 2005, the character of Shuri premiered in a Black Panther comic, but her portrayal in the “Black Panther” film this year, directed by Ryan Coogler, brought new attention along with many fans, to the character, who is a scientific genius who supplies her brother with gadgets and plenty of sass. In May, a new Black Panther series, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Daniel Acuña, had the title hero venture into outer space, leaving the nation of Wakanda leaderless. In the Shuri series, his sister will take his place on the throne and rule in his absence.

